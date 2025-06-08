Real Madrid target included in rivals Club World Cup squad

Real Madrid’s summer transfer plans have hit a roadblock ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup flight to the USA.

The current squad deadline for the tournament is June 10, and the international transfer window closes on that date, before reopening on June 16.

That allows competing teams to bring in new players before the competition but they will not be permitted to add others once it kicks off.

Xabi Alonso has already secured deals for defensive duo Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold for a combined total of around £60m.

However, his third defensive target will not arrive until after the tournament, as Benfica have added Alvaro Carreras to their travelling panel.

Real Madrid accept Benfica demand on Carreras

Real Madrid had previously hoped to complete a transfer deal for around €40m, but reports from Marca stated they will need to pay his full €50m release clause in Lisbon.

The final details of the agreement are still being finalised in Madrid, with Benfica now satisfied, in the latest example of a club forcing Alonso to pay their requested amount for a key player.

Carreras ‘misses’ Real Madrid Club World Cup flight

A fresh update from Marca adds the decision to add Carreras to their squad for the competition effectively ends his chances of returning to Madrid before July.

The last minute details of the deal have delayed negotiations and Carreras will now fly out with Rui Costa’s squad today.

Benfica will wait for another 48 hours before submitting their final list to FIFA but the current signs indicate he will remain in place until next month.

Costa’s side have been placed in Group C in their debut appearance as part of the newly expanded format of the Club World Cup.

They open against Boca Juniors on June 16 before clashes with Auckland City on June 20 and Bayern Munich on June 24.