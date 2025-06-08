Portugal and Spain will contest the final of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, with the match taking place at the Allianz Arena. Both teams are aiming to win the competition for the second time – for La Roja, it would be their second in a row after the 2023 success against Croatia.

The eyes of the world will be on Munich, with supporters eagerly anticipating the match-up between Lamine Yamal, arguably the best player in the world, and Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers in history. As per Diario AS, both men will start in the UEFA Nations League final.

Luis de la Fuente planning one change from France victory

It’s predicted that Spain will make only one change from the side that defeated France 5-4 in Thursday’s semi-final: Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi is projected to come into the side to partner Dean Huijsen, with Robin Le Normand dropping to the bench. It means that Fabian Ruiz would not come back into the team, while captain Alvaro Morata would also miss out on starting.

Portugal to make two changes for UEFA Nations League final

According to the report, Portugal are planning to make two alterations from the side that defeated Germany in their UEFA Nations League semi-final on Tuesday. Champions League winner Vitinha is set to come into the team in place of ex-Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao, while another former Blaugrana player in Nelson Semedo is projected to start ahead of Joao Neves at right-back.

It promises to be a very interesting spectacle in Munich. As the reigning European champions, Spain will probably start as favourites, but Portugal will be determined to get one over their Iberian rivals.