Penalty heartbreak as Spain cede Nations League title to Portugal

Spain have lost their first final under Luis de la Fuente as La Roja suffered penalty shootout UEFA Nations League heartbreak against Portugal.

A 2-2 draw after 120 minutes meant the tie went to spot kicks in Munich as De la Fuente saw his title defence ended at the Allianz Arena.

Veteran striker Alvaro Morata was denied by Diogo Costa, and Ruben Neves converted, to dent Spain’s impressive momentum in 2025.

Basque stars shine for Spain suffer

Spain enjoyed the better chances in the first half, but there was a touch of fortune about their opening goal, as Martin Zubimendi poked home from close range on 21 minutes.

A rampaging burst forward from PSG left-back Nuno Mendes allowed him to blast Portugal level but Spain had the final say before the break.

Pedri’s clever pass slipped Mikel Oyarzabal in behind Ruben Dias and the Real Sociedad striker timed his run perfectly to steer La Roja back in front.

However, Portugal responded positively to the challenge after the restart, as the irrepressible Ronaldo fired home after Spain failed to clear a ball into the box.

The opportunities began to flow as both sides pushed for a winner, but the contest was decided by the ruthlessness of spot kicks, as Ronaldo and Co. won the day.

Low key Lamine Yamal symbolises Spain struggles

It’s a sign of how important Lamine Yamal is for Spain that an off key performance from the 17-year-old prompts major questions.

Not for the first time this season, he was nullified in a direct battle with Mendes, and his impact was minimal from Spain’s right-side.

A personal xG of 0.1 underlines how well shackled he was by Mendes with just two shots on target.

He created just one chance in the game with only four successful passes into the opposition final third.

Images via One Football/Getty Images