Spain handed over their UEFA Nations League title to Portugal as Roberto Martinez’s side secured a penalty shootout win in Munich.

La Roja were pegged back by Cristiano Ronaldo’s second half goal and Alvaro Morata’s spot kick miss allowed Portugal to power over the line.

Player ratings

Unai Simon – 6

No real chance to save either of Portugal’s goals in normal time and he failed to keep out any of the five penalties.

Oscar Mingueza – 5

One of two changes made by De la Fuente as he replaced Pedro Porro at right back from the France win. Struggled with Pedro Neto in behind and offered little support to Lamine Yamal.

Robin Le Normand – 6

Relished the physical battle with Ronaldo and continues to be a key player for Spain.

Dean Huijsen – 6

Some nice first half moments for the new Real Madrid man with some probing passes into Pedri in midfield. Looks ahead of Pau Cubarsi as Le Normand’s partner now.

Marc Cucurella – 7

Took the challenge to Francisco Conceicao in the early stages and showed a real readiness to compete. Got caught out in the build up to Ronaldo’s goal.

Martin Zubimendi – 7.5

Pedri – 8

Took his goal confidently and played a part in the passage of play for his teammate Mikel Oyarzabal to score the second. The transfer links to Real Madrid and Arsenal will now take over.

The metronome in De la Fuente’s midfield and a strange choice to be taken off in the second half. Some superb stats for the Barcelona man including a 100% pass success rate.

Fabian Ruiz – 7

Annoyed by picking up an early booking after being recalled in favour of Mikel Merino. Linked up well with Nico Williams but looked jaded after his Champions League final exploits.

Lamine Yamal – 7

A rare quiet night for Spain’s 17-year-old superstar as PSG powerhouse Nuno Mendes once again underlined his status as the world’s No.1 left back.

Nico Williams – 7

Caused problems behind Joao Neves in the first half, but lacked end product, and was replaced late on.

Mikel Oyarzabal – 7.5

A really sharp finish to put Spain ahead at the break and justified his starting spot over Morata.