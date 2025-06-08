Real Madrid captain Luka Modric has offered a slight transfer update over his plans to change clubs this summer.

Following the club’s decision not to extend his contract for the 2025/26 season, Modric is ready to bring down the curtain on 13 incredible years in the Spanish capital, but he has no plans to retire.

The 39-year-old had previously stated his desire to sign another one-year extension in Madrid, to play on past his 40th birthday in September, and lead Croatia at the 2026 World Cup.

Modric’s current deal will not end in June, and he will lead Real Madrid in the USA – as their FIFA Club World Cup involvement could stretch to mid-July.

Luka Modric transfer latest

Modric has received reported offers from MLS and the Saudi Pro League but his preference is to stay in Europe and play in the UEFA Champions League.

Remaining in top shape for the World Cup is a key objective for Modric and Serie A giants AC Milan are rumoured to be leading the charge for him.

New Milan Sporting Director Igli Tare reportedly travelled to Croatia to meet with Modric, and as per Football Italia, he reached an agreement on personal terms with the veteran midfielder,

The deal would be for one year, with an option to extend by a further season, and Modric could earn around €3m per season.

Luka Modric speaks out on new club

Modric came off the bench in Croatia’s 7-0 cruise away at Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying and he is expected to captain them at home to Czechia on June 9.

He spoke about his future after the Gibraltar win and admitted a firm decision is yet to be made.

“Milan? I can’t tell you anything about transfers. I want to stay focused on everything ahead with Real Madrid and the national team,” he said.

“I haven’t decided yet, despite the calls and contacts that have happened. That’s the only truth.”