Kylian Mbappe ‘never doubted’ vital role for France

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has reiterated his determination for be a vital part of France’s future ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Mbappe scored the opener as France beat Germany in the UEFA Nations League third place playoff with a 2-0 victory in Stuttgart.

The striker will now be granted a quick break before heading off on FIFA Club World Cup duty with Los Blancos.

Following his final France showing of the 2024/25 season, Mbappe has once again reiterated his position over being Les Bleus captain, after missing two international windows at the end of 2024.

What did Mbappe say on France future?

Mbappe is no stranger to answering questions over his commitment to France and the 26-year-old was in fighting mode after the Germany win.

“I’ve always wanted to be important in the French national team. It’s good to be decisive for them again. It’s good to score again, because I’m one of the top scorers in the history of the French national team, and that’s why I wasn’t worried,” as per reports from Marca.

“I knew I was coming back into the squad. We’ve talked a lot, and that shows respect for me as a player. When I score again, I’m happy and the team is happy,”

Kylian Mbappe’s France record

Mbappe’s goal against Germany brings him up 50 senior goals for France in 90 appearances for Didier Deschamps’ team.

He is by far the leading scorer in the current France squad – and remains in third place on the all-time list with just one goal behind Thierry Henry – who netted 51 in 123 games for France.

Olivier Giroud is the overall leader with 57 in 137 games and Mbappe will be confident of closing in on that before the 2026 World Cup.

Qualification for next summer’s tournament begins for France in September as they face a double header against Ukraine and Iceland.