West Ham among three Premier League clubs keen on €22m Girona star

Numerous players from La Liga have been linked with Premier League moves this summer, and one that could so is Viktor Tsygankov. The Girona winger has had an impressive spell in Catalonia, but after a disappointing 2024-25 season, now could be the time that he moves on to his new challenge.

Tsygankov did not enjoy a very fruitful season just gone, but on the whole, he has stood out during his time at Girona. And because of this, he has attracted attention from a whole host of clubs from across Europe – and this especially applies to those in the Premier League.

Three Premier League clubs keen on Viktor Tsygankov

Liverpool and Arsenal have both watched Tsygankov in the last 12 months, and according to Diario AS, three new Premier League clubs have taken an interest in signing him during the summer transfer window.

Andoni Iraola’s AFC Bournemouth are keen on Tsygankov, as are London clubs West Ham United and Fulham. At this stage, none have made a move for the Ukraine international, but things could happen in the coming weeks.

Girona are in a tricky spot with Tsygankov, whose contract expires in 2027. A renewal is not currently on the agenda, and given that he will only start losing value as he enters the final two years of his current deal, now could be the time to cash in. But despite this, there are no plans to do so.

But despite this, Girona would consider a sale – but they will only do so if a proposal is in excess of €22m. This is slightly below his €30m release clause, which shows that the Catalans are open to negotiations with any clubs that wishes to come forward. For now, it remains to be seen if anyone does make a move.