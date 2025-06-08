Espanyol CEO responds to Barcelona interest in Joan Garcia

Barcelona are pushing hard to have a deal for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia sewn up by the start of the second summer transfer window. The La Liga champions have made it clear that they want the 24-year-old to be their new starter, replacing Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in the process.

Garcia has already decided that he wants to join Barcelona. He was Espanyol’s standout player last season, and a hero to those in the stands as his exploits single-handedly won the club points at times – but if the move goes through, he will not be viewed favourably by Los Pericos’ supporters.

Espanyol CEO provides update on Joan Garcia-Barcelona case

Amid the speculation surrounding Garcia, Espanyol CEO Mao Ye Wu has provided an update to the club’s supporters. As per MD, he reiterated that there are no plans for negotiations to be held with any club, with the activation of the player’s €25m release clause is the only way that he can join Barcelona.

“There has been no official contact, neither from any club nor from the player. We have been clear about it from day one. The formula for executing the clause, the procedure is known by all clubs. We don’t have to teach anyone.

“The player is an Espanyol player today, and he has his clause, updated to the IPC. It is his right to choose his professional career, you have to understand the personal decision of each one, but the contract is the contract and we have to respect what is signed. We have no intention of negotiating the clause – not with Barcelona or with anyone.”

Barcelona are determined to finalise a deal for Garcia, whom they expect to be registered despite having had problems in doing so with Dani Olmo and Pau Victor throughout last season. But for now, there is still work to be done before everything is completed.