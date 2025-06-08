Barcelona set asking price for player wanted by Wolves

Barcelona are set to part ways with several players this summer, and one of them could be on their way to the Premier League.

The likes of Andreas Christensen, Pablo Torre and Ansu Fati are expected to be leaving Barcelona during this summer’s second transfer window, which opens for business at the start of July. And in recent days, it has emerged that another first team player could be on the move – that being Gerard Martin.

Martin, who was backup to Alejandro Balde at left-back throughout last season, has attracted interest from Wolves. The Premier League side are in the market for a replacement for Manchester City-bound Rayan Ait-Nouri, and among their options is the Barcelona man.

Barcelona establish Gerard Martin asking price

As reported by Sport, Barcelona are open to selling Martin, although he was not one of the players that they had been expected to leave this summer. They are prepared to accept an offer in the region of €12m, which would represent good profit on a player that joined from UE Cornella two years.

Barcelona have yet to receive an offer from Wolves, who will be more than capable of reaching the asking price that has been established by the La Liga champions. If a deal were to go through, the report notes that Hector Fort would no longer be considered for departure during the summer transfer window.

Fort is the player that had looked most likely to leave Barcelona this summer, although he is reportedly not keen on the idea of a departure. And he would get his wish if Martin goes, with the club not willing to lose a third left-back option about Martin and Alex Valle, who has already completed a transfer to Serie A side Como.

It remains to be seen whether Wolves made a move for Martin, but if they do, it would be no surprise to see a deal completed.