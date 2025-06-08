Barcelona prepared to let Chelsea target leave this summer

Barcelona are expected to be busy this summer with both signings and departures expected during the transfer window. Sales are needed first due to the club’s well-documented financial problems, and one player that has chances to leave is Fermin Lopez.

Fermin has had an incredible couple of seasons since breaking into the Barcelona first team, but during this time, he has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot. And this has led to doubts about his future, especially with Chelsea holding a strong interest.

Barcelona will let Fermin Lopez leave if he asks to move on

And now, Sport say that Barcelona would not stand in Fermin’s way if he were to ask to leave the club this summer.

Barcelona would command a high asking price for Fermin, who signed a long-term contract earlier this year. And while they would consider a sale, the feeling is that he will not asking to leave this summer because the 22-year-old is a much-loved player in the dressing room, who feels the colours and he has the total confidence of Hansi Flick.

Fermin, who will not be included in Spain’s squad for this summer’s U21 Euros, is believed to be wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia on top of the Chelsea interest. But despite this, the feeling within Barcelona is that he will not ask to leave, which would be excellent news considering that faith that they have placed in him.

In recent weeks, a list of players who are expected to leave Barcelona this summer has been drawn up. The likes of Andreas Christensen, Pablo Torre, Ansu Fati and Pau Victor are all projected to leave, so there is no reason for a possible Fermin sale to be pushed by the club – despite their financial woes.