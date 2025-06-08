Frenkie de Jong is one of the players that could leave Barcelona this summer, given that he only has a year left on his contract. But at this stage, all signs point to him remaining in Catalonia for some time yet.

Prior to 2025, it was expected that de Jong would be leaving Barcelona at some stage in the next 12/13 months. He showed no signs of committing to a new deal, but things changed during the second half of the season after working his way into Hansi Flick’s regular starting line-up.

Barcelona are ready to open talks with de Jong, who is set to part ways with his agent in the coming weeks – this is seen as another indication that he will extend his stay at the La Liga champions. And now the man himself has spoken publicly in order to clarify his situation.

Frenkie de Jong ready to sign new Barcelona contract

Speaking to Voetbal Zone (via MD), de Jong revealed that he plans to sign a new contract with Barcelona before his existing deal expires next summer.

“I think I’m going to renew with Barcelona. I can’t be 100% sure, but if everything goes well, it will be done. My intention is to renew this summer, but we’ll see what happens. It is a negotiation and you cannot say when it will be done. The important thing is that both parties want it and I think we will reach an agreement.”

De Jong also spoke on his performance levels, which he believes are not too dissimilar to before he was out for five months with a troubling ankle injury.

“I had a long injury and I suffered a lot with my ankle, it was difficult but I’m fine now. But before the injury I was playing very well. I don’t think this year I performed much better than the previous seasons, but the titles we have won and the victories have given more visibility to my game.”