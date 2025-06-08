Barcelona want to make a number of sales this summer in order to be able to afford new signings, and a new leading candidate has now emerged alongside the likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Pablo Torre and Ansu Fati in possibly leaving the club during the upcoming transfer window.

Barcelona are now able to sign players until they improve their financial situation, which is why candidates for departure are currently being drawn up. Alex Valle has already left, Fati is set to join AS Monaco, while Torre is primed to leave after expressing his frustration at his lack of minutes last season.

Barcelona make Andreas Christensen contract decision

And according to Diario AS, Andreas Christensen will almost certainly be moved on too, with Barcelona sporting director Deco having made the decision for the Danish defender not to be offered a new contract.

Christensen’s current deal ends next summer, and now that he will not be offered a new deal, Barcelona will look to cash in now to avoid losing him on a free in 12 months’ time. He has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, while Bayer Leverkusen have also been linked.

Deco goes against Hansi Flick’s wishes to keep Christensen

According to the report, Hansi Flick was open to keeping Christensen, but the decision not to offer a new contract was made by Deco, who has shown “unwavering commitment” to Ronald Araujo instead. As such, the Dane will leave, and the Uruguayan – who signed a new deal of his own back in January – will almost certainly remain at Barcelona.

Barcelona do not intend to replace Christensen upon his expected departure this summer, with the current options of Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Araujo, Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde seen as enough for the centre-back position.