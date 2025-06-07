Wolves want to sign Barcelona star favoured by Hansi Flick

Barcelona will need to sell players this summer in order to be able to afford their targets, and a new name has emerged as a candidate to be moved on during the transfer window.

The likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo and Pablo Torre have been mentioned as players that could leave during the summer transfer window. Alex Valle has already departed, while a deal for Ansu Fati to join AS Monaco on loan is believed to be at an advanced stage.

Wolves set sights on Barcelona defender Gerard Martin

El Wolverhampton quiere a Gerard Martín, del Barça. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 7, 2025

And another La Masia graduate that could be on the move this summer is Gerard Martin. The 23-year-old, who is a favourite of Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick after acting as backup to Alejandro Balde last season, is attracting interest from Premier League side Wolves, as reported by Matteo Moretto.

Wolves are set to lose starting left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri to fellow Premier League side Manchester City, and they have started their search for a replacement. And it appears that Martin is on their list of candidates to be considered for a summer signing.

As things stand, Martin will continue as Barcelona’s deputy left-back for next season, having gained Flick’s trust. But given that he is not a regular starter, it is likely that the club would consider a sale, depending on the offer presented by Wolves – should they make a move in the coming weeks.

It is unclear at this stage what Barcelona would value Martin at, but given his squad status, it should be more than the €6m they received this week from the sale of fellow left-back Valle to Serie A side Como. For now, it remains to be seen whether Wolves make a concrete attempt to sign the young defender during the summer.