There will be a lot of change at Real Madrid from this summer, with the club set to embark on the start of a new era. Xabi Alonso has arrived to replace Carlo Ancelotti as head coach, and several signings will also be brought in.

Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold have already signed, and they will soon be joined by Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono. All four will be important players next season, and this will especially be the case for the former AFC Bournemouth defender.

Dean Huijsen will be regular starter for Real Madrid in 2025-26

Huijsen snubbed the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool in order to join Real Madrid, who activated his £50m release clause. And his reward for this is to be a regular starter at the Santiago Bernabeu, as reported by Diario AS.

Antonio Rudiger or Eder Militao at risk of losing place

The Real Madrid hierarchy and Alonso’s coaching staff are in agreement that Huijsen, who had not planned to be on the move this summer, will be a permanent fixture in the centre of defence. And because of this, there are doubts about the starting places of Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao.

Rudiger was ever-present for Real Madrid during the 2024-25 campaign, which was the case because Militao and David Alaba, who will only be a backup next season, were out with long-term injuries. But he is now at risk of losing his regular starting spot, and the same can be said for the Brazil international.

It has yet to be determined whether Alonso will play with four or five defenders. There is a chance that both Rudiger and Militao play if three centre-backs are used, but it should also be remembered that Raul Asencio will also be pushing to start after an impressive debut season with Real Madrid.