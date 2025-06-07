England boss Thomas Tuchel has backed Trent Alexander-Arnold to be a huge hit on his arrival at Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old will link up with his new teammates in the coming days when he is released from England camp by Tuchel.

He started on the bench for England’s battling 1-0 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier win against Andorra in Barcelona with a late cameo.

Tuchel has been firm in his stance over players remaining in camp – regardless of the incoming Club World Cup – and Alexander-Arnold could start in the Senegal friendly on June 10.

That will be followed by a quick trip to Madrid before flying to the USA for the tournament.

Tuchel fully confident over Trent success at Real Madrid

The former Chelsea boss spoke at the RCDE Stadium after the narrow victory over Andorra and indicated Trent will have no issues settling in Madrid.

“I think he has what it takes to play for that club. For [his] outstanding quality, self-awareness of his quality – I think Trent is well aware of what he does really, really good,” as per ITV Sport.

“He can influence matches with one or two actions, with his crosses, passes, switches of play. I can see he has what it takes.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s expected Real Madrid debut

Real Madrid paid £10m to bring the defender into the club before his Liverpool contract expired at the end of June.

That determination indicates Xabi Alonso will utilise him from the off in his tenure back in Madrid.

Real Madrid start their Club World Cup campaign up against Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal on June 18 and Alexander-Arnold is expected to play a role in Miami.

Dani Carvajal will travel for the competition but it remains unclear if he will be fit enough to start matches following a long injury lay off.