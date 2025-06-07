World class defender prioritising summer move to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid will be busy this summer, with at least four major signings wanted for Diego Simeone’s squad in order to close the gap on Barcelona and Real Madrid for the 2025-26 campaign. And one position that is expected to be addressed during the transfer window is left-back.

Javi Galan and Reinildo Mandava have struggled to consistently perform at a high level over the last 12-18 months, and as such, Atleti want to bring in a new left-back. They have considered Alejandro Grimaldo, Miguel Gutierrez and Alvaro Carreras as options, and they are now eyeing a familiar face: Theo Hernandez.

Theo Hernandez wants to join Atletico Madrid this summer

Hernandez, who came through the ranks at Atleti before a controversial move to Real Madrid in 2017, will leave Milan this summer. He is being pursued by Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, but according to MD, he is prioritising a return to Los Colchoneros.

Al Hilal have already proposed a contract to Hernandez which is reported to be worth €18-20m, but he has yet to make a decision. For now, he is waiting to hear from Atleti, but the chances of a deal happening are not looking good at this stage.

Atleti yet to meet Milan’s €30m valuation of Hernandez

Atleti want to sign Hernandez, but at this stage, they are offering way below Milan’s valuation of the France international. Al Hilal have agreed a deal worth €30m, and in order for Los Colchoneros to receive the green light, they would need to stump up the same amount – but for now, they have not done so.

Hernandez wants Atleti, but he will not wait forever. If they cannot agree a deal with Milan, he is prepared to accept Al Hilal’s offer and start a new chapter of his career in Saudi Arabia. In this regard, the clock is ticking.