Spain boss backs Alvaro Morata over captaincy question

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has backed under-fire captain Alvaro Morata to remain crucial for La Roja in 2025.

Ahead of the UEFA Nations League final against Portugal in Munich, De la Fuente faces a major call on starting the 32-year-old, with Mikel Oyarzabal in better form.

With Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams in place on the flanks, Spain’s No.9 spot is back up for debate, and Oyarzabal scored twice in March’s quarter final against the Netherlands.

The Basque forward was retained for the chaotic 5-4 semi final win over France with two assists before being replaced late on.

Samu Agehehowa came on for Oyazrzabal, as De la Fuente left Morata on the bench, following a frustrating few months for the striker.

His return to Italy was short lived in 2024/25, as AC Milan loaned him to Galatasaray in February, but he still managed seven goals in Turkey.

De la Fuente backs Morata as Spain captain

After taking the senior job in February 2023, De la Fuente immediately installed Morata as captain, and he led the team to glory in the UEFA Euro 2024 final over England.

His lack of recent prominence is not an issue for the manager who is confident over his experienced frontman.

“He’s a leader and especially important for us, regardless of whether he plays more or less. He’s the best leader,” as per quotes from Marca.

“He has lots of football left in him and will have some very important moments with us. He contributes a lot behind the scenes, away from the spotlight. I attach great importance to that.”

Alvaro Morata’s Spain career in numbers

Since his debut in 2014, Morata has racked up 85 Spain caps – more that double the majority of De la Fuente’s current squad – with 37 international goals scored, compared to Oyarzabal’s 15.

He is currently fourth on the all-time top scorer list, one behind Fernando Torres, and 22 off leader David Villa.