Saudi Arabia preparing offers for Barcelona defender

Barcelona want to make at least a couple of signings this summer, but to do so, they need to organise sales first. Alex Valle has already departed, and another defender could follow him out of the exit door in the coming weeks.

Saudi Pro League clubs keen on Andreas Christensen

A number of players have been linked with leaving Barcelona during the summer transfer window, including Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo and Pablo Torre. And a new name has been added to this list, with MD reporting that Saudi Arabia will make efforts to sign Andreas Christensen.

Christensen has had a wretched 12 months, with multiple injuries meaning that he played only six times during the entire 2024-25 season. Furthermore, his contract runs out in 2026, so it could be that Barcelona decide to cash in, given that they already have Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Araujo and Eric Garcia as centre-back options.

As well as the interest being shown in him from Saudi Arabia, Christensen has also attracted interest from Bayer Leverkusen in recent weeks. However, none of the clubs in the race have yet to make an approach, although it is expected that there will be movement when the transfer window opens for a second time at the start of July.

Barcelona open to sale – but fear Christensen will not leave

Barcelona are open to selling Christensen, who is on a high salary. His sale would also count as pure profit when considering Financial Fair Play, given that he arrived as a free agent in 2022 upon the expiry of his Chelsea contract. However, the Denmark international has shown no desire to leave this summer, and there is a belief from within Can Barca that he may choose to see out his current deal before leaving on a free in 12 months’ time.