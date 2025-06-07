Robert Lewandowski fires back after Poland squad decision

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has hit back at his critics following a bold post-season decision not to join up with Poland.

The veteran striker opted against linking up with Michal Probierz for the June international camp on the back of a demanding club season.

Lewandowski made the call in consultation with Probierz but the 36-year-old faced some negativity over the decision.

Poland secured a 2-0 friendly win over Moldova in Lewandowski’s absence – in a game that he would have likely missed – but he will sits out a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying trip to Finland on June 10.

As part of an early start to qualification for next summer’s tournament, Poland won two qualifiers in March, with Lewandowski netting the winner at home to Lithuania.

Why is Lewandowski missing for Poland?

Lewandowski confirmed his initial call came after speaking with medical staff for Poland and Barcelona.

“Due to the circumstances and the intensity of the club season, the coach and I jointly decided I will not participate in the Polish national team’s training camp in June.”

As he turns 37 in August, it was viewed as a sensible decision, but there has been some disagreement from within Poland and Lewandowski has doubled down over his position.

“I don’t have to explain why I made the decision. Was it the right one? At the time I decided it was. I think the lads will manage without me,” he told TVP Sport, via Marca.

“I called coach Probierz as I wanted to talk to him honestly. I told him I wasn’t feeling well physically or mentally. I was in a slump and felt that going to the training camp wouldn’t help me reach the level he wanted.

“I know I won’t have many more opportunities to play in seasons like this, to win the Champions League. Not everyone has to agree with my decision, but there must be respect.”

Robert Lewandowski’s 2024/25 in numbers

27 La Liga goals from 34 games was his highest league tally in three seasons at Barcelona since joining in 2022/23.

A grand season total of 42 is also his highest in Catalonia including 11 scored on route to Barcelona’s defeat in the UEFA Champions League semi finals.