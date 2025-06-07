Real Sociedad star eyeing €40m Premier League move

Martin Zubimendi is set for a move to the Premier League this summer, and he could be followed by one of his Real Sociedad teammates. Arsenal will be the destination for the Spanish midfielder, but for Takefusa Kubo, it has yet to be determined where he will end up.

Kubo, who previously turned down a move to Saudi Arabia, has been linked with a move away this summer following La Real’s failure to qualify for any European competition for next season. And if he gets his way, a move to the Premier League could be in his near future.

Takefusa Kubo wanted by Premier League clubs

🚨🔍 Takefusa #Kubo is one to watch in the summer transfer window, as he’s currently leaning towards a move to the Premier League. The 24y/o winger has already received multiple enquiries. Price valuation: €30-40m. He remains under contract at Real Sociedad until 2029.… pic.twitter.com/6evZcSQbQv — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 7, 2025

As reported by Florian Plettenburg, Kubo has attracted interest from multiple Premier League clubs, some of whom have enquired about his availability during this summer’s transfer window.

Real Sociedad asking price can be considered affordable

The impending sale of Zubimendi to Arsenal means that La Real are not desperate to sell despite missing out on European football for next season, but they accept open to a deal for Kubo. Despite him having a €60m release clause, they are prepared to let him leave for a fee in region of €30-40m. It should also be remembered that half of the fee would go to Real Madrid, as they have a 50% sell-on clause.

Kubo has previously been linked with Liverpool, but considering that Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with the Premier League champions, it would be a surprise to see them make a move this summer. Regardless, there is interest from England, and in the coming weeks, it should be known which clubs are eyeing the Japan international.

It would be a blow for La Real to lose Kubo this summer, even if he struggled for form during the 2024-25 season. It remains to be seen whether he does go, but for now, there are chances for him to depart.