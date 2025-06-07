Real Madrid have been busy on the transfer front, and by next week, they should have four signings confirmed. Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold have already officially joined from AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool respectively, and soon, they will be joined by Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono.

Mastantuono currently set for August arrival at Real Madrid

A deal for Mastantuono is very close to completion, with the expectation being that everything will be wrapped up in the next few days. The 17-year-old will join Real Madrid this summer, but there have been doubts about when exactly he will make the move from River Plate.

FIFA rules state that non-European players cannot move to European clubs before they turn 18, and this applies to Mastantuono, who is Argentine – and made his senior debut for the reigning world champions earlier this week. This would mean that Real Madrid cannot count on him for this summer’s Club World Cup, which ends before the youngster’s birthday (which is on the 14th of August).

Real Madrid hopeful of expedited deal

But despite this, Real Madrid believe that they have found a rule that would ensure Mastantuono’s arrival before he turns 18. As per Marca, a deal could be brought forward as the teenager holds dual Argentine-Italian citizenship, and existing precedents exist that have allowed players to change confederation in the same way that Los Blancos are hoping to do with their new signing.

At this stage, it is unclear whether Real Madrid will be successful in these efforts – and if so, whether Mastantuono will join before the deadline of the first summer transfer window, which closes on the 10th of June.

But even if Real Madrid have to wait, there is still a chance for Mastantuono to be involved in the latter stages of the Club World Cup, with teams allowed to make two squad changes from the 3rd of July – by this point, the full summer transfer window will be open, so a deal will definitely be done.