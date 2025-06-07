Real Madrid offered major Club World Cup injury boost

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso could receive a major injury boost ahead of his FIFA Club World Cup squad reveal.

The Spanish coach has until June 10 to confirm his selected panel for the competition with Los Blancos facing Al Hilal in their first game on June 18.

Alonso is assessing his options, but the ongoing international break means all plans are still to be finalised, as he awaits potential news on returning players.

The current injury list including a host of key absentees with Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba all missing.

Late calls will be made on Dani Carvajal and Brahim Diaz- but Brazilian duo Rodrygo Goes and Endrick Felipe are expected to be OK – with the former potentially playing for his club future in the USA.

However, despite an overall concerning picture for Alonso, Eduardo Camavinga is making a late push to be fit.

Eduardo Camavinga injury latest, Club World Cup chances

France international Camavinga had previously been ruled out of the competition with 22-year-old missing from action since mid-April due to a serious muscle injury.

As part of an intensive rehabilitation programme in recent weeks, he is now rated at 50-50, with reports from Marca indicating a late call will be made by Alonso over his availability.

Alonso will give him every chance to make the flight out to Miami with new signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold in line for their club debuts.

Real Madrid’s Club World Cup schedule

The expanded tournament starts on June 14, but with Real Madrid placed in Group H, they do not kick off until four days later.

The opening game against Al Hilal – now under the leadership of Italian boss Simone Inzaghi – is followed by a clash with Mexican side Pachuca on June 22 before a final group game on June 26 against RB Salzburg.