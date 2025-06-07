Luis de la Fuente confirms Pedri’s fresh Spain role

Barcelona superstar Pedri has been singled out for praise by Spain boss Luis de la Fuente ahead of the UEFA Nations League final.

Pedri netted his first-ever competitive goal for Spain in the wild 5-4 semi final win over France on June 5.

It ended a long wait for Pedri to find the net in a key game for La Roja but the goal forms part of a wider recent picture for the Tenerife-born playmaker.

Teammate Fabian Ruiz has led the plaudits for Pedri in the current Spain camp with the PSG star labelling him as ‘incredibly important’ to De la Fuente’s plans.

Pedri’s incredible 2024/25 season

Pedri secured three major trophies with Barcelona in 2024/25 as Hansi Flick won a debut La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup treble in Catalonia.

The 22-year-old was heartbeat of Flick’s team as he worked overtime to banish lingering concerns of injuries starting to derail his career.

Pedri featured in 59 of Barcelona’s 60 games across all competitions – the highest one-season total of his Barcelona career – and No.1 in Flick’s squad in 2024/25.

He started alongside Basque duo Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi against France, and despite expected changes for the challenge of Portugal, Pedri will be unmoved.

De la Fuente delighted with ‘new’ Pedri

Ahead of the showdown with Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, De la Fuente outlined how Pedri’s game has evolved, with the 22-year-old now a guaranteed starter for Spain.

“Pedri has a special talent, as a No.8 or as a No. 10. I would like him to play closer to the opposition box as goals are scored nearer to the box. Key are made there passes too,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“He contributes a lot to us there. Because he can make those final passes, he completes patterns of play, and he’s improved a lot with his shooting.”