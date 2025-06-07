La Liga trio chase ‘frustrated’ Barcelona midfield star

Hansi Flick secured a superb trophy treble in his debut season at Barcelona but there remains some squad issues to be settled this summer.

With the former Bayern Munich coach relying on a settled core of players for the majority of the 2024/25 season, several fringe players were left frustrated.

Fermin Lopez has been linked with a possible exit but Flick is prepared to block incoming potential offers from Chelsea.

Another name possibly looking for a way out of the club in the coming weeks is Pablo Torre, on his return from Spain duty at the UEFA U21 European Championships.

Torre calls out Flick over Barcelona ‘unfairness’

As part of an interview during his training camp with the national team, Torre confirmed he spoke to Flick about his lack of minutes, and the midfielder did not hold back.

“I think I could have played many more minutes, I think I earned them. There was a lot of competition and it was difficult to get in, but I think on that part he hasn’t been fair to me, and I told him so in a talk I had with him.

“I think I wasn’t out of place when I was on the pitch. These are things the coach chooses, it’s true there were no injuries, so it’s also very difficult for him to choose. I respect the decisions, but many times I have not understood them.”

La Liga trio chase Torre

With Torre clearly irked by his lack of game time, and his contract expiring in June 2026, Barcelona are open to a summer sale.

Reports from Diario Sport claim three La Liga sides have registered interest in a season-long loan but Barcelona will reject that.

The Catalan giants will push for a permanent transfer, with a buy back clause included, as Valencia, Sevilla and Osasuna all weigh up offers.