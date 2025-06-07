Kylian Mbappe picks Ballon d’Or alternative to Lamine Yamal

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has given his view on who should win the 2025 Ballon d’Or award later this year.

On the back of winning a domestic treble, the shortlist is expected to include a host of Barcelona stars, including teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

Pedri, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski will also be in the running alongside La Liga Golden Boot winner Mbappe.

However, a spectacular trophy quadruple for PSG means the French giants will also be involved, with Mbappe’s France teammate Ousmane Dembele the current favourite.

Dembele has been transformed following his decision to leave Barcelona for Paris in 2023 with Lamine Yamal since emerging as his replacement.

Mbappe gives Dembele Ballon d’Or verdict

Despite not being involved in the formal voting process, Mbappe was who should win the award, ahead of France’s UEFA Nations League third place playoff with Germany.

Lamine Yamal scored twice to power Spain past France in the semi finals but Mbappe believes Dembele’s exploits with PSG should give him the trophy.

“Would I vote for Dembele? Yes, I would. Do I really need to explain? We’re talking about Lamine Yamal and Dembele, I’m for Dembele, for me it’s very clear!,” as per Marca.

Lamine Yamal vs. Ousmane Dembele in 2024/25

Former winner Cristiano Ronaldo has also looked to reduce the pressure on Lamine Yamal by indicating 2025 might not be his year.

The 17-year-old ended the 2024/25 season with 18 goals scored across all competitions compared to 33 for Dembele.

However, Lamine Yamal racked up more assists, with 21 against Dembele’s 13 in Paris.

The race for the trophy looks set as a battle between the two but Dembele has two advantages.

The former La Blaugrana star was vital in PSG’s historic first-ever UEFA Champions League title win and Luis Enrique’s side are in with a chance of sealing FIFA Club World Cup glory this summer.