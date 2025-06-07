Hansi Flick plots summer swoop for ex-Bayern Munich veteran

Hansi Flick is considering a shock free transfer move for his Barcelona squad in the ongoing summer market.

On the back of winning three trophies in his debut season in charge, Flick is not looking for major changes, but he will bring in some new faces.

The swirling question marks over who will be his No.1 next season will rumble on, amid rumours of Marc-Andre ter Stegen is leaving, with Espanyol’s Joan Garcia coming in.

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has dropped multiple hints over his interest in a move to Barcelona despite Arne Slot’s desire to keep him on Merseyside.

However, Flick could make a left-field call, with reports from Mundo Deportivo claiming he wants to bring in 36-year-old Ivan Perisic as a free agent, after missing out on him in 2024.

Perisic to Barcelona: Flick’s trusted lieutenant

Flick has utilised his relationship with Robert Lewandowski to great effect as the pair revived their link from Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski ended the 2024/25 season with his best numbers as a Barcelona player and Flick believes Perisic could add huge experience to his squad.

The Croatia international completed a move to PSV Eindhoven last summer and he netted 18 goals in all competitions as they overhauled Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie title race.

There is no indication either way that he will sign a renewal in the Netherlands and he could be tempted by joining Flick and Lewandowski in Catalonia.

Ivan Perisic in 2019/20 at Bayern Munich

Perisic only played one season under Flick in Munich – on loan from Inter Milan – but 2019/20 saw the pair win a Bundesliga, DFB Pokal and UEFA Champions League treble together.

The versatile winger netted eight goals and played a crucial role in Flick’s set up which could be utilised at Barcelona.

A move to Spain would not be as a starter, but his flexibility and goal threat could be valuable, to allow for key rests for Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.