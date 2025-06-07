Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the media on Saturday, and during his press conference, he discussed Lamine Yamal, whom he will face for the first time during Sunday’s UEFA Nations League final between Spain and Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo gives assessment of Lamine Yamal

As per Diario AS, Ronaldo gave his thoughts on Lamine Yamal, while also issuing a warning to those that have high expectations for the 17-year-old Barcelona winger.

“Lamine Yamal is doing very well, he is taking full advantage of his talent. Now let the kid grow and don’t put too much pressure on him. Let him be and let him grow well, take the pressure off him. He has no shortage of talent.”

Ronaldo, who was praised by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon ahead of the UEFA Nations League final, also laughed off comparisons between himself and Lamine Yamal, whom he believes should be likened to players in his own generation.

“It’s always been Cristiano against this or that, I’m used to it. They are different generations, one begins and the other ends. They should compare Lamine with Vitinha, who is closer (to his generation). But no problem, I’m left with the criticism. In reality, it is one selection against another. But I understand, the media heats up the game, it’s nice and normal. What I want most is for Portugal to be at a good level and win, against a team that is probably the best in the world.”

Ronaldo believes Lamine Yamal shouldn’t win Ballon d’Or

Lamine Yamal is considered to be one of the frontrunners for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, but according to Ronaldo, the teenager should not win the award – instead, he believes it should go to a Paris Saint-Germain player.

“The individual awards have lost some consensus; I can’t say anything about who should win. In my opinion, those who stand out and win the Champions League should win. But there is no consensus. I don’t believe much in individual awards because I know what goes on behind the scenes. Lamine could win, like Dembele or Vitinha, other emerging players… But individual awards are irrelevant.”