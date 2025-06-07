Barcelona will be busy in the transfer market this summer, and they are already close to their first signing of the window: Joan Garcia. The 24-year-old has agreed to join the La Liga champions from city rivals Espanyol, and a deal is likely to be completed in the coming weeks.

Joan Garcia tipped to become best goalkeeper in the world

Garcia is off the back of a very impressive 2024-25 season with Espanyol, with many considering him to have been the best goalkeeper in La Liga. And according to former coach Jesus Salvador, he will go on to become a leader in his position when considering the rest of the world, as per Marca.

“Rajkovic is for me the best goalkeeper in the world now, which is the one I have at Al-Ittihad, but the one who is going to be is Joan García. I’m not saying he is now, but he will be. I know his potential very well and we have only seen the tip of the iceberg, we have to give him great nights. He will be like Neuer, Valdés, Ter Stegen, Diego López… like everyone else, but we were all clear about his quality since we saw him.

“He is ready to play a leading role. At Espanyol he is used to being tested by a lot of scoring chances, and now if it is confirmed that he is going to Barcelona, it will be the opposite. He will not have so much work in the defensive phase, but when he has it he must be highly efficient. He has to have total concentration from minute one, and that does not worry me because he has it. He is very intelligent and always focused, he communicates with his teammates in the defence. He’s ready.”

Garcia will become Barcelona’s new starting goalkeeper upon his arrival, which underlines the belief that they have in him. And on the basis of his performances for Espanyol over the last 12-15 months, that confidence is very understandable.