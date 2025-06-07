Frenkie de Jong takes major step towards signing new Barcelona contract

Barcelona are in store for a busy summer, and it won’t only be signings and sale that the club work on during the transfer window. There is also a desire for current players to agree new contracts, and one of those to fall into this category is Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong’s future at Barcelona has often generated a lot of speculation over the last few years, but right now, it has seemed closer than ever that he will extend his stay at the club. Joan Laporta made it clear that he wants the Dutch midfielder to sign a new contract, and things are heading in this direction.

Frenkie de Jong working to end relationship with agent

And the chances of an agreement coming soon appear to have taken another step forward, with MD reporting that de Jong is working to break his contractual relationship with his agent, Ali Dursun.

Dursun has represented de Jong during the entirety of his professional career, but he is now keen to move in a different direction due to having lost confidence in his decision-making as his representative. And the report notes that this move makes it more likely that he will agree a new contract with Barcelona.

There will be some urgency to get an agreement tied up soon, with de Jong’s current deal due to expire at the end of next season. Saudi Pro League clubs are said to be keen on a summer move for the 28-year-old, but for now, the player does not consider a move away.

De Jong was in excellent form for Barcelona during the second half of last season, so it is a no-brainer for them to make efforts to ensure that he remains at the club for many years to come. Should he spilt from Dursun, it is expected that things could move quickly in regards to a contract agreement with the La Liga champions.