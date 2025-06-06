Barcelona have made Liverpool winger Luis Diaz their number one priority this summer for the left wing spot, but certainly if the Reds are to be taken at their word, then the Blaugrana will have to make alternative plans. Having been linked with a number of alternatives, here are updates on several options on their radar.

Several names stand out as more feasible alternatives, while others are options that Barcelona have taken an interest in, or decided to scout in the past year. The latter is the case for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens. As per CFBayern, Dortmund are demanding €65m for Gittens, and the strongest interest in him comes from Chelsea. Bayern Munich consider it too high a price, despite likley having a need for a winger this summer.

Bayern set for departures of Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane

Kingsley Coman and Bayern are actively seeking a departure, as per Christian Falk, and despite links to Barcelona, he explains that the Catalan giants ‘cannot afford him’. Newcastle United have also shown interest in Coman, but his first choice is a move to Saudi Arabia, and Bayern are expecting an offer from Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile Leroy Sane is out of contract, and in talks with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. If he is to leave Bayern, his preference is to go to London, despite rumours that he could link up with Hansi Flick again.

Joan Laporta’s weakness: Rafael Leao

President Joan Laporta has a soft spot it for AC Milan star Rafael Leao, and his name has been brought up on several occasions. However the price tag makes any deal difficult, and Director of Football Deco appears set on a different direction. Bayern have been linked with Leao too, but a move to Bayern is ‘not hot’, and they are unlikely to stump up the €100m asking price – a fee that seems difficult for the Blaugrana too.

Luis Díaz doesn't want to go to Saudi Arabia. He wants to continue playing at the highest level, and intends to do so at Barcelona. He is willing to do everything on his part to be able to fulfill his dream of playing at the Spotify Camp Nou. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 6, 2025

Marcus Rashford remains next line

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United has been cited as their primary options should they be unable to do a deal for Diaz. It should be noted that remains the case, and he seems intent on a move to Barcelona. The Blaugrana must convince United to agree to the loan with an option to buy deal that they want though.