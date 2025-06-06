Spain star backs Cristiano Ronaldo over 1000-goal target

Cristiano Ronaldo will face off with one of fiercest foes on June 8 as Spain take on Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final.

Ronaldo netted Portugal’s semi final winner against Germany in midweek as Spain sealed an incredible 5-4 win over France.

The two games a saw a huge contrast as 40-year-old Ronaldo was once again the hero for Portugal and 17-year-old Lamine Yamal scored twice for Spain.

The pair will go head-to-head in the final and Spain No.1 Unai Simon claimed Ronaldo is an example of enduring excellence.

“He’s an example of hard work, sacrificing many things in his life for football. I don’t see myself at Cristiano’s level at 40. It’s a privilege and an honour to compete and face him,” as per quotes from Marca.

“I’m very happy to see he continues to score goals. I hope he reaches a thousand goals in official matches, but obviously I hope he doesn’t score a goal on Sunday.”

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored?

Ronaldo’s close range finish against Germany brings him up to 137 international goals in 220 caps, and his 937th goal in all matches for club and country.

Th Al Nassr striker is well clear in both international metrics and he remains focused on his target of that 1000-goal mark.

Al Nassr are in talks to extend his contract beyond this summer – despite his eagerness to leave – and potenitally join a club playing at the FIFA Club World Cup – to bolster his numbers.

There is also no immediate signs of retirement with the former Real Madrid superstar determined to lead Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.

Ronaldo vs. Spain in numbers

Ronaldo has won just two games for Portugal against in Spain in nine attempts since 2004.

However, he has managed three goals against La Roja, all coming in the thrilling 3-3 draw in the 2018 World Cup.