Spain star Fabian Ruiz has singled out Barcelona star Pedri as crucial to their chances of UEFA Nations League success.

Pedri scored Spain’s fourth goal – either side of a double from clubmate Lamine Yamal – as Luis de la Fuente’s side edged out France in a 5-4 win.

That has booked a final date with Portugal in Munich on June 10 as De la Fuente aims to retain the first trophy he won as senior boss.

Ruiz headed into the camp on the back of an incredible campaign in Paris, with four trophies won, including a first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

Pedri’s 2024/25 in numbers

Pedri won three trophies with Barcelona as Hansi Flick secured a debut La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup treble in Catalonia.

The 22-year-old was heartbeat of Flick’s engine room as part of an incredible transformation after injury robbed him of a place in Spain’s UEFA Euro 2024 final win over England last summer.

Pedri featured in 59 of Barcelona’s 60 games across all competitions which registered as the highest one-season total of his Barcelona career and the No.1 in Flick’s ranks in 2024/25.

His importance for club is matched by his vital part in De la Fuente’s plans – particularly in the absence of Rodri – as part of a midfield fulcrum alongside Ruiz.

Ruiz hails vital Pedri as Spain pass Nations League test

“It’s not just Pedri, it’s everyone, this team is built on the family we are. We know the tremendous quality we have and we all know what a great player Pedri is,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“He’s incredibly important to us and he put on a show against France.”

Ruiz was rested from the start against Didier Deschamps’ team and he faces a battle to come back into the starting XI.

Mikel Merino is the most likely rotation – despite scoring against Les Bleus – to partner up with Pedri and Martin Zubimendi.