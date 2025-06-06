Real Madrid release fresh home shirt for 2025-26 season – gold is back

Real Madrid have released a new home kit for the 2025-26 season, and will play the Club World Cup in the United States this summer. If they are wearing their home shirt, the debut will come on the 18th of June against Al-Hilal in their first group game, where ex-Inter manager Simone Inzaghi has just taken over.

The new kit maintains the black Adidas stripes on the sleeves and shoulders, but as happened two seasons ago, incorporates gold trim into the design across the torso. The major details change comes in the shading of the white.

#RealMadrid have released their new home shirt for the 2025-26 season.pic.twitter.com/EID22bRJDY — Football España (@footballespana_) June 6, 2025

New design pays homage to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid explain in their announcement that the design pays homage to the old and the new design of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The spotted shading, replacing a diamond detail from this season, is supposed to represent the shape and design of the Bernabeu.

Two tiers of shirt for fans

The club shop already has the new designs in stock and on sale, with two tiers of the home shirt available. The ‘Authentic’ shirt will set fans back an eye-watering €150, while the standard adult shirt comes in at €100. Shirts with long sleeves cost an extra €10.

The entire kit for children costs €110, while add-ons can also raise the price significantly. Adding the Champions League and Intercontinental badge will cost €25, and a combination of La Liga, the Club World Cup and the Intercontinental Cup will be €20. To have the name of one of Real Madrid’s stars printed costs €25, and it is €30 to personalise it. In total, the most expensive shirt for adults is €215.

Kylian Mbappe shirt change?

One of the questions is over Kylian Mbappe’s number. He took the number nine last summer, but with Luka Modric departing after the Club World Cup, the Frenchman is expected to inherit his number 10.