Portugal star makes Lamine Yamal claim over Spain battle

Spain and Portugal will meet for the first time since 2022 as they prepare to do battle in the UEFA Nations League final on June 10.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late winner as Portugal edged out a 2-1 semi final victory against hosts Germany in midweek as Spain sealed an incredible 5-4 win over France.

La Roja’s chaotic win over France was the latest chapter in a sensational season for club and country for Lamine Yamal.

The 17-year-old ended the 2024/25 season with 18 goals scored in all competitions as Hansi Flick’s side sealed a La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup treble.

However, his role with the national team is just as important, with two goals against France to power Luis de la Fuente’s team over the line.

Ahead of his first game against Portugal, PSG midfielder Joao Neves claimed his side are not just focusing on Barcelona’s teenage king.

Neves fires Nations League rallying call

Neves secured four trophies in 2024/25, as PSG won a first-ever UEFA Champions League title, and he is set to start at right back again for Portugal.

“I don’t think any team is unbeatable. Spain is a strong, young team with lots of potential, but we also have our strengths and we’re going to take advantage of them to do everything to try and win on Sunday,” as per quotes from Marca.

“I don’t think Spain is just Lamine Yamal. Spain are a very good group collectively, better than just individuals, just as we aren’t just Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Lamine Yamal’s Spain stats

After scoring on his senior Spain debut in September 2023, Lamine Yamal has become a vital part of De la Fuente’s starting line up, alongside Nico Williams.

A double against France brought him up to an impressive tally of six in 20 international games including three in three Nations League games since the start of 2025.