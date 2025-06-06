Liverpool winger Luis Diaz rules out club for summer move

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz remains the centre of attention in Barcelona, and despite the Reds rejecting an approach from the Blaugrana, they are showing no sign of halting their attempt to sign him. The 28-year-old has been identified by Director of Football Deco as their top target this summer, and has admired him since his time at Porto.

For months there has been a steady flow of talk surrounding Diaz, with reports in Barcelona assuring that the Blaugrana would move for him this summer, and reports in Colombia claiming he was keen on a move.

Luis Diaz responds to Liverpool rejection

Just hours after it was leaked that Liverpool had turned down an approach from Barcelona, Diaz spoke to the media about the topic. Although he did say that he was happy at Liverpool, the Colombia star alluded to the fact that contract talks were not progressing, and admitted that he was in talks with other clubs.

Diaz has two years remaining on his current contract, but Liverpool are believed to be making no progress towards a deal. Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are also targeting Diaz.

Diaz not interested in a move to Saudi Arabia

One of the things that has encouraged Barcelona is that they believe they have the complicity of Diaz to make the move happen. MD say that Diaz continues to push for a move, and has ruled out a switch to Saudi Arabia this summer. The ‘only side he would leave Liverpool for’ is Barcelona, and that puts the Catalan giants in a stronger negotiating position.

How much would Luis Diaz cost?

The price tag cited in reports from Spain is around €85m that Liverpool are demanding, with Barcelona feeling they can strike an agreement for closer to €70m. Notably, it was mentioned that Al-Hilal’s pursuit of Bruno Fernandes, supposedly making a €95m offer to Manchester United, ‘has helped Liverpool to establish Diaz’s market value‘.