La Liga confirm 2025/26 season dates after FIFA update

La Liga have confirmed the start date for the 2025/26 season following an update from FIFA over international windows.

Another packed campaign is on the schedule with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid heading into the new campaign on the back of competing at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

The expanded tournament in the USA will extend the 2024/25 season and 2025/26 is bookended by the 2026 World Cup in North America.

That will likely reopen the debate over too many games being included with FIFA working to reduce the amount of international breaks.

UEFA qualification for the World Cup will be squeezed into three windows split across September, October and November.

When does La Liga 2025/26 start?

The exact fixture list is not expected to be announced in July but La Liga have confirmed the season will kick off on the weekend of August 16-17.

It will wrap up on May 24, 2026 to allow for a three-week gap to the start of the World Cup.

The lack of space in the calendar will revive frustration over player welfare with AFE regulations requiring footballers to have 30 days of rest in a calendar year, and a period of at least 21 days uninterrupted at the end of the season of holidays.

That will be tested if Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid go deep in the Club World Cup this summer.

When does the Champions League start?

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League is set to start on September 16 for the five La Liga sides qualified for the league phase.

La Liga will have five FIFA international breaks: September 1-9, October 6-14, November 10-18, March 23-31, 2026, and June 1-9, with the latter following the end of the domestic season.

There will also be a traditional winter break for the Spanish top-flight from December 21 to January 4 and the start of 2026 will feature La Liga sides entering the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercup.