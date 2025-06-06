Former boss lines up bold Antony summer transfer swoop

Antony looks to be heading towards a future decision following his eye-catching loan spell Real Betis in the second half of 2024/25.

Despite losing out to Chelsea in the UEFA Conference League final, Real Betis still secured sixth spot in La Liga, and a place in next season’s Europa League.

Transfers are now on the agenda for Los Verdiblancos but their chances of retaining Antony appear to be fading.

The Brazil international opted to accept a loan away from Manchester United at the start of 2025 and the 25-year-old went on to score nine goals at Real Betis.

United are determined to offload him this summer as Ruben Amorim looks to reduce his wage bill at Old Trafford.

What next for Antony?

With his status revived at Real Betis, United are confident of bringing in a major fee for the former Ajax winger with Atletico Madrid and Juventus reportedly interested in a potential deal.

United are in talks Antony following his return to Manchester but a fresh option has grown in prominence, involving a reunion with Erik ten Hag at Bayer Leverkusen.

Ten Hag has been handed a sizeable transfer budget – which will be furthered bolstered if Florian Wirtz completes a move to Liverpool – and the Dutch coach is a consistent fan of Antony.

Leverkusen latest on Antony

As per reports from Sky Germany, Ten Hag is keeping a close eye on Antony, with the pair having a strong relationship following their time together at Ajax.

Ten Hag was one of the few figures at United to show faith in Antony and that could be crucial if he pushes to bring him to the BayArena.

United are aware they will need to take a financial loss over a sale and Ten Hag could secure a deal in the region of €35m – which Real Betis cannot afford.