Real Madrid have been operating at a different pace this summer, with two deals already tied up, and two more expected to follow before the Club World Cup. After Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold were announced, two more deals for Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono.

The latter is the one that has dominated headlines over the last few days. After Paris Saint-Germain made a move for Mastantuono, Los Blancos jumped into action, sending Head Scout Juni Calafat to Buenos Aires for talks. He returned to Madrid less than 48 hours later, with Los Blancos highly confident of a deal.

Real Madrid to pay up River Plate demands

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid will meet River’s demands, and pay the €45m pertaining to Mastantuono’s release clause and the taxes on top of that. Los Blancos are finalising the details on how those payments will be collected, in a structure that is more amenable than paying the release clause up front.

As per Florian Plettenberg, the deal is just hours away from being tied up, and PSG have been informed. Mastantuono, who after a conversation with Xabi Alonso was desperate to play for Real Madrid, halted negotiations with the French giants until talks with Los Blancos were resolved.

When will Mastantuono join Real Madrid?

Mastantuono has already agreed personal terms with Real Madrid on a six-year deal. He is set to play the Club World Cup with River Plate, and then will consummate his move either in August or in January. That is one of the remaining questions to be resolved – Mastantuono only turns 18 on the 14th of August, so a move could not be completed before that date, due to FIFA age restrictions.

