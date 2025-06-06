Chelsea have made €75m offer for Barcelona attacking star

Barcelona are once again at the table with the calculator this summer, as they muddle their way through the salary limit restrictions once again. It has been some time since they brought in big money through a sale, with the closest being the €50m received for Ousmane Dembele two summers ago.

It had looked like they would be set for some income through sales this summer. At the midway point in the season, it seemed Frenkie de Jong was destined to leave the club with a year remaining on his contract. Even with his contract renewal, Ronald Araujo also seemed set to depart, with a reported €65m release clause opening the door to a move. Yet both look as if they will stay.

Chelsea willing to submit €75m offer for Barcelona star

According to El Chiringuito, Chelsea are willing to spend big on one of those stars. Sport quote their report, saying that Chelsea have made a €75m offer for Fermin Lopez. The attacking midfielder, who has for the most part been behind Dani Olmo in Hansi Flick’s selections, scored eight goals and gave 11 assists this season in his 46 appearances. Inter have also been linked to him in recent months.

Fermin Lopez unlikely to accept exit

It does seem unlikely that Lopez would consider leaving Barcelona currently. The 22-year-old recently signed a long-term contract tying him to the club until 2029. In statements made to RAC1 in the past week, Lopez has also reaffirmed his commitment to the Blaugrana.

“I don’t plan on leaving. I’m very happy at Barca. It was my dream, and I want to stay there.”

Barcelona have received a lucrative offer to play a friendly in Casablanca, Morocco on July 20. The final decision will be made by Hansi Flick, who has been told that pre-season preparation takes priority. If he believes the match would interfere, the club will pass. @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 6, 2025

Barcelona activity could leave Fermin Lopez with fewer opportunities

Meanwhile it is set to be another season of fierce competition at Barcelona. Olmo and Lopez will continue competing for the number 10 spot, with Gavi also in the mix. If the Blaugrana do manage sign priority target Luis Diaz, the suggestion is that Raphinha could spend more time in that position too, something which would leave Lopez with fewer chances to play.