Manchester United are in the process of another rebuild this summer under Ruben Amorim, and Alejandro Garnacho will not be a part of it. The two have something of a fraught relationship, execerbated by the Argentine’s place on the bench in the Europa League final.

The Red Devils are in need of funds for their rebuild, and Garnacho is one of the sources of fundraising they hope to be able to count on, with Antony another. According to Caught Offside, Manchester United will be asking for €55m for the signature of the 20-year-old. This season he made a total of 58 appearances, scoring 11 goals and giving 10 assists.

Chelsea and Napoli most interested in Garnacho

Caught Offside go on to cite Chelsea and Napoli as the two sides that have shown the strongest interest in Garnacho. The former are looking at him as an option, but are also seriously considering a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens. Meanwhile Napoli were interested in a move for Garnacho in January, and are yet to spend the €70m that they received for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the winter transfer window.

Atletico Madrid monitoring Garnacho situation

Their information is that Atletico Madrid are one of three further sides that are keeping a close eye on how things develop, alongside AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, where his former manager Erik ten Hag has just taken over.

🚨🇦🇷 Julián Álvarez’s goal against Chile to win the game for Argentina! 🤯🤯🤯pic.twitter.com/r4QGQdCzvw — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 6, 2025

Garnacho one of several names being looked at

Atletico Madrid appear to be prioritising moves for Alex Baena of Villarreal, for whom an agreement is close, and Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero. If Baena does arrive at Atletico, it may reduce United’s chances of selling Garnacho to Atletico, given he provides a creative presence that generally likes to cut in from the left. Garnacho can play both sides of the pitch, but it would be two significant investments.