Borussia Dortmund looking to poach Real Madrid defender – offer made

Real Madrid have generally made it part of their business model to profit off the talent coming out of their academy. Yet with Xabi Alonso taking over, the sense is that there could be more of a focus on giving chances to their Castilla products.

This has been seen in recent days with starlet Jesus Fortea penning a contract renewal with the club just weeks after the arrival of Alonso, and already the Basque manager is picking out options to accompany the first team at the Club World Cup in the United States. One of the primary candidates to head to the tournament is defender Diego Aguado.

Borussia Dortmund interested in Aguado

Just 18 years of age, Aguado has become a standout for Castilla, and can operate both at left-back and in central defence. According to Marca, Borussia Dortmund have seen enough to be convinced his talent, and have presented a €6m offer. Their stance is that Aguado will head to the Club World Cup, and after seeing how things go with the senior team, they will return to discussions with Dotmund.

Aguado interest is not limited to Dortmund

Dortmund saw Aguado up close in the UEFA Youth League this season, and he also made his senior debut in the Copa del Rey under Carlo Ancelotti back in January. Los Blancos have already received interest in Aguado from a Serie A side, who have enquired about him. Recently the teenage defender penned a renewal until 2029 with a high release clause.

Should Real Madrid hold onto Aguado?

It will depend on the evaluation of Alonso ultimately as to whether Los Blancos should hang onto Aguado, or put into action a similar plan as has happened with Nico Paz or Alex Jimenez. That is to say, selling the player but inserting a buyback clause and a sell-on fee percentage. Raul Asencio has been added to the first team, and although veterans David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are out of contract next summer, Aguado will be competing with Jacobo Ramon and Joan Martinez to move up the ranks.