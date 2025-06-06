Barcelona reject Chelsea swap deal for Fermin Lopez

Barcelona have made a firm transfer decision over midfield star Fermin Lopez this summer amid Premier League interest in him.

The 22-year-odl started just 12 La Liga games in 2024/25, but still managed to score six league goals, as a rotation option for Hansi Flick’s treble winners.

That had reopened speculation he may leave the club ahead of the 2025/26 season with Chelsea rumoured to be tracking him.

Enzo Maresca is looking to bring in a new face in midfield after the Blues secured a dramatic UEFA Champions League qualification place.

Chelsea drop €75m offer for Barcelona star

As per previous reports from El Chiringuito, Chelsea were prepared to open transfer talks, with Diario Sport stating they had made a €75m offer

The Blues were looking to take advantage of the midfielder’s lack of action, as he continues to play back up to Dani Olmo in Hansi Flick’s plans, with Inter Milan also showing interest in 2025.

Despite the rumours, Lopez has consistently rejected talk of him looking to leave with the Huelva-born star also recently signing a new long-term contract tying him to the club until 2029.

Barca reject Nkunku player swap for Lopez

A fresh update from Mundo Deportivo indicates Chelsea were willing to offer a player exchange to try and change Barcelona’s stance.

France international Christopher Nkunku has struggled throughout his Chelsea career with injuries and a drop in form a major issue for the former RB Leipzig forward.

However, Flick is determined not to let Lopez slip away in place of Nkunku, as he values his versatility and goal threat, despite not being a regular starter.

The overhanging uncertainty over Frenkie de Jong is also a factor in Lopez’s favour with Barcelona unsure over the Dutchman’s intentions as his contract in Catalonia expires in 2026 with a renewal offer not activated at this stage.