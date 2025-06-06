Barcelona offered Morocco friendly ahead of preseason tour

Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to play a friendly in Morocco ahead of the 2025/26 La Liga season.

Hansi Flick enjoyed a sensational first season in charge of La Blaugrana with a trophy treble including a debut La Liga title alongside the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup awards.

However, the pressure to defend those trophies will be intense in the next 12 months, with Xabi Alonso now installed as Real Madrid boss.

With Barcelona not competing in this summer FIFA Club World Cup, Flick is viewing the incoming weeks as a key chance for his players to rest and recover, before returning for preseason training in Catalonia in July.

Barcelona’s 2025/26 preseason plan

Barcelona have not formally confirmed their full schedule for preseason but there is a planned tour of Japan and South Korea.

The team will arrive in Japan and begin training on the July 24th. The first friendly match of the tour against Japanese side Vissel Kobe is scheduled for the 27th.

According to local sources, they will then face FC Seoul in the South Korean capital on July 31st, before a third match, on August 4, against Daegu FC.

Previous preseasons have involved Barcelona playing at least one or two matches in Catalonia before an international tour.

However, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the club have been offered a lucrative preseason friendly by an unnamed top-flight club in Morocco on July 20.

The opponent for that game is unconfirmed but it would be just four days before the flight to Asia.

Current plans indicate Flick wants to start preseason camp on July 13-14th before a friendly game to get his squad back into rhythm

A call will now be made over whether to play that game in Spain or accept a financial boost by playing in Casablanca.