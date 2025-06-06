Atletico Madrid opt against transfer raid for Spain international

Atletico Madrid are planning a host of transfer moves this summer but Diego Simeone has reportedly opted against one key target.

Los Rojiblancos are not expected to complete any deals until Simeone and his players return from FIFA Club World Cup duty in the USA.

Simeone is looking to reinforce his defence and midfield and the latter is the rumoured priority with two La Liga stars potentially on their way to Madrid.

Atletico Madrid chase La Liga duo

Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena is a long-standing target for Simeone, and despite the Yellow Submarine qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, he is expected to move on from Castellon.

Real Betis’ Johnny Cardoso is the other name on Simeone’s wanted list with the club willing to bankroll a double deal in the coming months.

Left back is a rumoured area of concern for Simeone, but former target Alvaro Carreras looks to heading to Real Madrid, or remaining at Benfica.

With Carreras looking increasingly unlikely as an option, Simeone will assess other left back options, but Spain international Alex Grimaldo may have been removed from his shortlist.

Alex Grimaldo transfer latest: Spain star wants Leverkusen exit

Bayer Leverkusen are leaking players already this summer following Xabi Alonso’s return to Real Madrid with Jeremie Frimpong moving on to Liverpool.

Arne Slot is working on a club record transfer offer for Florian Wirtz and Grimaldo has reportedly indicated his desire to leave the BayArena.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with offers, with Grimaldo keen on a return to Spain, but the latest from Mundo Deportivo claims he will not end up in Madrid.

The main stumbling block appears to Leverkusen’s €30m asking price, for a player who turns 30 in September, and that is not viewed as viable by the Atletico Madrid hierarchy.