COMO, ITALY - FEBRUARY 07: Nico Paz of Como 1907 looks o during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and Juventus at Stadio G. Sinigaglia on February 07, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Como playmaker Nico Paz was one of the best in Italy this season, his first in professional football after a €6m move from Real Madrid, as evidenced by his Young Player of the Year award. Los Blancos have been delaying a decision on whether to re-sign Paz, who has already broken into the Argentina team.

They have a 50% sell-on fee on Paz, and a €8m buyback option on him, and it has been reported on several occasions that they were going to exercise the latter. Yet the latest from Cadena Cope is that Real Madrid will delay their decision on Paz’s future until after the Club World Cup. For their part, Como have been desperate to hang onto him.

Interest growing in Nico Paz

Earlier in the season, Paz was linked with Inter, but according to Caught Offside, Manchester United are now looking at Paz as an option. They have been impressed with the reports sent by their scouts after watching him. One thing that could give them an edge in their proposal is that Paz will prioritise playing time next season, something difficult to come by at the Bernabeu.

Manchester United will face competition for Paz

Unsurprisingly though, United will face competition for his signature if they do move for him. One place where he would likely be guaranteed a prominent role is at Bayer Leverkusen. BILD, via Bayer04 Extra, say that Leverkusen are sizing up Paz as a potential replacement for Florian Wirtz, should his departure be consumated.

Como's Nico Paz is the strongest candidate to succeed Florian Wirtz – he is a regular topic in internal discussions. With the help of a €8m buy-back option, Real will bring him back to Madrid, but it is unlikely that he will stay there this summer as there is too much… pic.twitter.com/aQXIzJZIiy — WerkselfXtra (@bayer04Xtra) June 3, 2025

There is a suggestion that Los Blancos could exercise their buyback option and then sell him on again, with a fee of around €30m cited. Were they to do so, Real Madrid would make around €22m on the deal, a reasonable chunk sum for their accounts.