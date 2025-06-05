Spain had been cruising through to the UEFA Nations League final, but they have now been pegged back to 5-3 by France in their semi-final clash in Stuttgart.

It has been a relentless performance from Spain. On 22 minutes, they took the lead courtesy of Nico Williams, with the Athletic Club winger smashed the ball past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan after fine play from Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal. And four minutes later, La Roja doubled their advantage courtesy of Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino.

It stayed that way until half time, and minutes into the second half, the match appeared to be put to bed as a contest. Lamine Yamal was fouled by Adrien Rabiot inside the penalty area, and the 17-year-old stepped up to score from 12 yards. And two minutes later, Barcelona teammate Pedri added Spain’s fourth of the evening.

France netted a goal of their own on the hour mark courtesy of Kylian Mbappe, but soon after, Spain restored their four-goal lead – and it was Lamine Yamal that doubled up for La Roja. But Les Bleus made it 5-2 not long later, with Rayan Cherki scoring an excellent goal.

And with around 10 minutes remaining, France have reduced the arrears again as substitute Dani Vivian has turned the ball into his own net.

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Spain 5-3 France | Vivian (OG) OWN GOAL FROM VIVIAN !!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/03jg2LwDE9 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) June 5, 2025

OH NO! 😬 It's an own goal by Spain that makes the scoreline 5-3 👀 pic.twitter.com/XZdbMQb7yG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 5, 2025

Nerves will now be creeping in for La Roja, who need to see this one out without any more problems in order to book their place in the UEFA Nations League final.