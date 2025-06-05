Spain and France are competing to face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final, and right now, it is La Roja that are favourites to reach the showpiece event after scoring twice in quick succession in the first half of their semi-final clash in Stuttgart.

It has been a fluid start to proceedings in Germany, with both teams looking good in an attacking sense. France had a big chance early on to score as Unai Simon denied Kylian Mbappe, and they have now been made to pay.

On 22 minutes, Spain took the lead courtesy of Nico Williams, whose future has been widely speculated upon in recent weeks. The Athletic Club winger smashed the ball past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan after fine play from Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal.

🚨🇪🇺 NICO WILLIAMS OPENS THE SCORING FOR SPAIN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 1-0 Spain.pic.twitter.com/smCALKIsKq — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) June 5, 2025

GOOOAAL FOR SPAIN! 🇪🇸 Nico Williams scores to give La Roja the lead over France! pic.twitter.com/1fmCGx9b9a — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 5, 2025

And four minutes later, La Roja doubled their advantage courtesy of Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino.

🚨🇪🇺 MIKEL MERINO DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR SPAIN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WHAT A GOAL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 2-0 Spain.pic.twitter.com/CUdeOTafEC — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) June 5, 2025

MAKE IT 2-0 SPAIN! 🇪🇸 Mikel Merino doubles the lead in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals ✌️ pic.twitter.com/0y29OO0L5H — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 5, 2025

Spain are determined to defend the title they won two years ago, and as things stand, they will have the opportunity to do so against Portugal this weekend. But there is still a long way to go in this one.