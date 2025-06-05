Spain are on their way to a second successive UEFA Nations League final, as they are now 4-0 up against France in their semi-final clash in Stuttgart.

It has been a relentless performance from Spain. On 22 minutes, they took the lead courtesy of Nico Williams, with the Athletic Club winger smashed the ball past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan after fine play from Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal. And four minutes later, La Roja doubled their advantage courtesy of Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino.

It stayed that way until half time, and minutes into the second half, the match has been put to bed as a contest. Lamine Yamal was fouled by Adrien Rabiot inside the penalty area, and the 17-year-old stepped up to score from 12 yards.

🚨🇪🇺 LAMINE YAMAL MAKES IT THREE FOR SPAIN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 3-0 Spain.pic.twitter.com/SQ7BP1Kbli — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) June 5, 2025

GOOOAAL FOR LA ROJA! 🇪🇸 Lamine Yamal converts it from the spot to give Spain a 3-0 lead over France! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/96KAiyMPrx — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 5, 2025

And two minutes later, Barcelona teammate Pedri added Spain’s fourth of the evening.

🚨🇪🇺 PEDRI MAKES IT FOUR FOR SPAIN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 4-0 Spain.pic.twitter.com/htSlNxkJsz — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) June 5, 2025

INCREDIBLE SCENES. 🔥 Spain goes up by FOUR against France in the UEFA Nations League semis 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/cEohMTnfzX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 5, 2025

It has been a spectacular performance from Spain, who are set to face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final.