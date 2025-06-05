Spain are almost certainly heading through to the UEFA Nations League final, but they have now conceded to France in their semi-final clash in Stuttgart.

It has been a relentless performance from Spain. On 22 minutes, they took the lead courtesy of Nico Williams, with the Athletic Club winger smashed the ball past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan after fine play from Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal. And four minutes later, La Roja doubled their advantage courtesy of Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino.

It stayed that way until half time, and minutes into the second half, the match appeared to be put to bed as a contest. Lamine Yamal was fouled by Adrien Rabiot inside the penalty area, and the 17-year-old stepped up to score from 12 yards. And two minutes later, Barcelona teammate Pedri added Spain’s fourth of the evening.

But on the hour mark, France have netted a goal of their own – and it has also come from the penalty spot, scored by Kylian Mbappe.

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Spain 4-1 France | Mbappe MBAPPE PULLS ONE BACK FOR FRANCE!pic.twitter.com/ekMDQb0zlz — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) June 5, 2025