WATCH: Lamine Yamal doubles up as Spain add fifth goal against France

Spain are almost certainly heading through to the UEFA Nations League final, as they are now 5-1 up against France in their semi-final clash in Stuttgart.

It has been a relentless performance from Spain. On 22 minutes, they took the lead courtesy of Nico Williams, with the Athletic Club winger smashed the ball past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan after fine play from Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal. And four minutes later, La Roja doubled their advantage courtesy of Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino.

It stayed that way until half time, and minutes into the second half, the match appeared to be put to bed as a contest. Lamine Yamal was fouled by Adrien Rabiot inside the penalty area, and the 17-year-old stepped up to score from 12 yards. And two minutes later, Barcelona teammate Pedri added Spain’s fourth of the evening.

France netted a goal of their own on the hour mark courtesy of Kylian Mbappe, but soon after, Spain restored their four-goal lead – and it is Lamine Yamal that has doubled up for La Roja.

It has been a special performance from Spain, who will be facing Portugal in this weekend’s UEFA Nations League final.

